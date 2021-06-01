Salvage experts board X-Press Pearl as navy divers inspect external damage

Sri Lanka Navy spokesman says that salvor team members have boarded the “MV X-Press Pearl” after dousing the fire onboard the ship.

He added that a team of Sri Lanka navy divers are inspecting the submerged parts of the ship for any external damage.

Salvage operations are being led by the Dutch company SMIT, which had sent specialist fire-fighting tugs.

Nine Sri Lankan ships and three Indian vessels have been working with international salvage experts to douse the inferno on the Singapore-registered X-Press Pearl.

The vessel was carrying nearly 1,500 containers, including 25 tonnes of nitric acid, when a fire broke out as it waited to enter Colombo port.

It is believed that the fire was sparked by a leak of nitric acid on the 186m long ship. Monsoon winds had fanned the flames.