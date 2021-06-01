Allowance for preschool teachers increased from today

The government has decided to increase the allowance for preschool teachers from Rs. 250 to Rs. 2,500 with effect from today (June 01).

The decision was taken during the meeting of Cabinet of Ministers held on Monday (May 31).

National policy framework Vistas of Prosperity and Splendour, recognizing pre-school teachers as key players in human resource development, has paid special attention to provide a permanent allowance to them following a certain training, says the Department of Government Information.

Thereby, the proposal tabled by Minister of Education Prof. G.L. Peiris to increase the existing allowance for eligible pre-school teachers under identified criteria has been approved by the Cabinet.

This allowance will be provided to 25,000 pre-school teachers as the first phase of the initiative.