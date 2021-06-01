Another six individuals who attended the birthday party hosted by Chandimal Jayasinghe and Piumi Hansimali have been arrested, Police Media Spokesperson DIG Ajith Rohana said.

Event organizer Chandimal Jayasinghe and model Piumi Hansimali were arrested yesterday (May 31) for violation of quarantine regulations.

The duo had had reportedly organized a birthday party at a 5-star hotel in Colombo on May 30 with around 25-30 people in attendance.

They produced before the Aluthkade Magistrate’s Court in Colombo with charges under Section 264 of the Penal Code for violating health criteria and were subsequently were released on personal bails worth Rs 1 million each.

Police had identified 12 of the attendees yesterday and the remaining attendees were to be identified through CCTV footage.

With the arrest of another 05 male and 01 female suspects, a total of 08 arrests have been made over the incident.

The 06 persons arrested today (June 01) are to be produced before the court, DIG Ajith Rohana said.

Investigations are underway to apprehend the remaining attendees of the party, he said.