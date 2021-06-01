Govt to import organic fertilizer needed for Maha Season

With the ban on the import of chemical fertilizer, the Ministry of Agriculture has identified the need to take immediate action to supply the required organic fertilizer for the 2021/2022 Maha Season.

Currently, there are 27 local organic fertilizer manufacturers licensed by the National Fertilizer Secretariat Office.

Considering the production capacity of 10 of them, it is possible to supply carbonic fertilizer locally for 224,000 hectares for the 2021/2022 Maha Season and to manufacture the required carbonic fertilizer for another 100,000 hectares after making available the required facilities for the identified farmers.

Accordingly, the Cabinet of Ministers approved the proposal tabled by the Minister of Agriculture to take the following measures:

- Appointing a special procurement committee on organic fertilizer, natural minerals, and kilated herbal trace and a technical committee specialized for the relevant subject to assist the procurement committee.

- Import required carbonic fertilizer and natural mineral through the state-owned fertilizer company for 500,000 hectares of paddy cultivation on 2021/2022 Maha Season with accordance to the international competitive bidding method and distributing them through the Department of Agrarian Services.

- Import the carbonic fertilizer through the licensed companies that have permission to import fertilizer for 600,000 hectares of the other crops adhering to the recommendations of the research institutions of the relevant crops.

- Import identified specific fertilizers for non-food ornamental plants, cut flower cultivations, and non-soil cultivation through the Import License Method adhering to the recommendations of the research institutes of the relevant crops.