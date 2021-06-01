Special discussion on legal aspects of COVID vaccines production in Sri Lanka

A special discussion on manufacturing COVID-19 vaccines in Sri Lanka has taken place at the Justice Ministry this morning (June 01).

Chaired by Minister of Justice Ali Sabry, PC, the meeting was attended by State Minister of Production, Supply and Regulation of Pharmaceuticals Prof. Channa Jayasumana and several other officials.

Reportedly, the focus of the meeting has fallen on the legal aspects of manufacturing COVID-19 vaccines in the country.

The Justice Ministry says producing these vaccines locally can be a money-saving move for Sri Lanka due to the high demand for coronavirus jabs cross the world and the gradual hike in prices.

Further, this will help the country to achieve its target of manufacturing 6 million doses of vaccines by August and 7 million by September, the Justice Ministry noted.

Meanwhile, the Legal Draftsman’s Department is focusing on drawing up necessary legal agreements to facilitate the production of COVID-19 vaccines in Sri Lanka, the Justice Ministry added.