Over 1,000 quarantine law flouters arrested for second consecutive day

Sri Lanka Police has arrested 1,038 individuals on Tuesday (June 01) for violating quarantine regulations such as wearing face masks and maintaining social distancing in public places, Police Spokesperson DIG Ajith Rohana said.

A total of 20,140 arrests have been made in connection with the same offences since the 30th of October 2020.

This is the second consecutive day more than 1,000 quarantine law violators were arrested within a period of 24 hours.

Reportedly, 156 of the arrests were made by Matale Police, 130 by Kuliyapitiya Police and 79 others by Matara Police.

In addition, seven suspects who violated quarantine rules and regulations have been apprehended in special drone operations carried out in Kollupitiya, Maharagama and Mulleriyawa areas, DIG Rohana stated.

Meanwhile, 5,574 people travelling in vehicles have been inspected by the police at the entry and exit points of the Western Province.

Further, 216 persons who were attempting to cross the provincial border have been admonished.

Special police have been deployed to conduct raids parties and other public gatherings violating the quarantine rules and regulations, the police spokesperson noted.