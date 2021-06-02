Municipal Council member arrested over illegally assembled SUV

The Colombo Crimes Division (CCD) has arrested a suspect in the area of Kaduwela on Tuesday (June 01) over an illegally assembled SUV.

The 46-year-old was identified a member of the Kaduwela Municipal Council, Police Spokesperson stated.

He was taken into custody on charges of using an illegally assembled SUV with a fake number plate, DIG Ajith Rohana added.

As per reports, the illegally-assembled SUV had been in his possession for nearly five years.

The suspect is expected to be produced before Kaduwela Magistrate’s Court today (June 02).

The CCD is conducting further investigations into the matter.