Sri Lanka expecting 2 million Sinopharm jabs in early June

Manufacturers of China’s Sinopharm COVID-19 vaccines have confirmed the despatch of 2 more millions of doses to Sri Lanka, says State Minister of Production, Supply and Regulation of Pharmaceuticals Prof. Channa Jayasumana.

The first batch of this consignment is expected to arrive in Sri Lanka on June 06 and the second batch on June 09.

The Cabinet of Ministers recently approved a proposal for the immediate purchase of 14 million doses of the China-manufactured Sinopharm vaccine and 01 million doses of the Oxford-AstraZeneca vaccine.

The National Medicines Regulatory Authority (NMRA) approved the emergency use of Sinopharm COVID-19 vaccine in Sri Lanka on March 20.

Later, a consignment of 600,000 doses of the vaccine donated by China arrived on the island by end of March. Chinese nationals engaged in developmental activities in Sri Lanka were given priority under the first phase of the Sinopharm vaccination drive in the country.

Sri Lanka then received a donation of 500,000 doses of the China-manufactured vaccine on May 26.

As many as 797,205 Sri Lankans have received the first dose of the Sinopharm vaccine so far, Epidemiology Unit’s progress report on COVID immunization showed.

Sinopharm coronavirus vaccine, also known as BBIBP-CorV, is produced by China National Biotec Group (CNBG) – a subsidiary of China National Pharmaceutical Group Corporation (SINOPHARM).