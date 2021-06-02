Seven more arrested for attending Chandimal and Piumi Hansimalis party

June 2, 2021   02:23 pm

Police have arrested seven more individuals who attended the party hosted by Chandimal Jayasinghe and Piyumi Hansamali recently at a five-star hotel in Colombo, in violation of quarantine laws.

Police Spokesman DIG Ajith Rohana said Fort Police Station conducted investigations into the alleged incident in respect of a birthday party organised at a five-star hotel in the Galle Face area on the night of May 30.

Thereafter on May 31 the Fort Police arrested Chandimal Jayasinghe and Piyumi Hansamali, who were produced before the Fort Magistrate and enlarged on bail. 

Meanwhile another six persons, including five males and one female, were arrested by Fort Police yesterday (01) for attending the said party.

In addition to that another seven persons have been arrested today (02) by Fort Police while this includes six males and one female, he said. 

The thirteen suspects arrested within yesterday and today are to be produced before the Hulftsdorp Magistrate’s Court today (02), the police spokesman added.

He said a total of 15 suspects have been arrested in connection with the incident thus far, including Chandimal Jayasinghe and Piyumi Hansamali.

Further investigations are underway by Fort Police.

