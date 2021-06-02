Fishing activities from Panadura to Negombo temporarily banned

Fishing activities in sea areas extending from Panadura to Kochchikade in Negombo via Colombo have been banned temporarily, the Department of Fisheries and Aquatic Resources announced today (June 02).

The salvage company has informed that the fire-wrecked cargo vessel MV X-Press Pearl is sinking at its current position.

Hence, fishing vessels are at risk of colliding with debris of the distressed ship including parts of burnt containers, the Director-General of the Fisheries Department noted.

Thereby, the fishing communities in the aforementioned area are urged to refrain from engaging in fishing activities until further notice.

Meanwhile, State Minister of Fisheries Kanchana Wijesekara said fishing vessels have been banned from entering from the Negombo Lagoon for the time being.

He stressed that emergency preventing measures are being taken to protect the lagoon and surrounding areas to contain the damage from any debris or in case of an oil leak.

A short while ago, Sri Lanka Navy said towing MV X-Press Pearl away from Sri Lankan waters was halted temporarily as one side of the ship has hit the seabed. The Navy said it remains alert for possible oil spill from the ship.

Towing operations began this morning after a naval team joined the salvor team on board to drag the Singapore-registered container ship away from Sri Lanka capital.