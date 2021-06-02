Post offices to reopen for limited services from tomorrow

Post offices and sub-post offices across the island will reopen from tomorrow (June 03) for limited services including elders’ payments, public aid and distribution of medicines, Postmaster General Ranjith Ariyaratne announced.

Members of the public are allowed to use their payment cards or elders’ identity cards as permits to visit post offices during the travel-restricted period.

Meanwhile, at the request of the Health Ministry and the Presidential Task Force, the Postal Department has taken necessary measures to recommence distribution of medicines from clinics of government hospitals to patients at homes with effect from tomorrow.

Any issues concerning the aforementioned services can be inquired via hotline 1950, the postmaster general added.