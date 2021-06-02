Sinopharm vaccinations to begin in 12 more districts next week

Sinopharm vaccinations will begin in 12 more districts with effect from June 08, the Head of National Operation Centre for Prevention of COVID-19 Outbreak (NOCPCO) General Shavendra Silva announced.

President Gotabaya Rajapaksa has directed the health authorities to prioritize three groups – people over the age of 60, pregnant women and public sector employees – in the inoculation drive, the Army Commander said further, delivering a special statement today.

Thereby, the first dose of Sinopharm vaccine will be administered in following districts: Matale, Nuwara-Eliya, Kegalle, Trincomalee, Hambantota, Badulla, Anuradhapura, Puttalam, Ampara, Batticaloa, Monaragala and Polonnaruwa

The Army Chief noted that Grama Niladhari Divisions that are at high risk for COVID-19 infection in the aforesaid districts will be selected for the inoculation program.

Earlier today, State Minister of Production, Supply and Regulation of Pharmaceuticals Prof. Channa Jayasumana revealed that Sri Lanka is expecting 2 million doses of China-developed Sinopharm coronavirus vaccine in early June.

The first batch of this consignment containing one million Sinopharm jabs is scheduled to arrive in the country on June 06. In the meantime, the rest of the jabs are expected to be delivered on June 09.