Sri Lanka records 2,568 new COVID cases

June 2, 2021   07:23 pm

Sri Lanka has registered 2,568 fresh cases of novel coronavirus today (June 02), the Ministry of Health confirmed.

All new cases are associated with the New Year COVID-19 cluster. 

This brings the total number of COVID-19 cases confirmed in the country thus far to 191,809.

As per reports, 29,568 virus-infected people are being currently treated at designated hospitals and treatment centres across the island.

Meanwhile, the number of total recoveries reached 160,714 earlier today.

