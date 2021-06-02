Sri Lanka records 2,568 new COVID cases
June 2, 2021 07:23 pm
Sri Lanka has registered 2,568 fresh cases of novel coronavirus today (June 02), the Ministry of Health confirmed.
All new cases are associated with the New Year COVID-19 cluster.
This brings the total number of COVID-19 cases confirmed in the country thus far to 191,809.
As per reports, 29,568 virus-infected people are being currently treated at designated hospitals and treatment centres across the island.
Meanwhile, the number of total recoveries reached 160,714 earlier today.