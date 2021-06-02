Sri Lanka records 2,568 new COVID cases

Sri Lanka has registered 2,568 fresh cases of novel coronavirus today (June 02), the Ministry of Health confirmed.

All new cases are associated with the New Year COVID-19 cluster.

This brings the total number of COVID-19 cases confirmed in the country thus far to 191,809.

As per reports, 29,568 virus-infected people are being currently treated at designated hospitals and treatment centres across the island.

Meanwhile, the number of total recoveries reached 160,714 earlier today.