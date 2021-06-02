Fifteen including Chandimal Jayasinghe, Piyumi Hansamali sent to quarantine centre

Chandimal Jayasinghe, Piyumi Hansamali and thirteen others, who were taken into custody over a party at a five-star hotel in Colombo violating quarantine laws, have been sent to Passara quarantine centre.

Accordingly, they will be under quarantine for a period of 14 days.

Thirteen individuals who were arrested for attending the party hosted by Chandimal Jayasinghe and Piumi Hansamali were been granted bail earlier today (June 02).

The arrestees – 11 males and 02 females – were produced before Colombo Additional Magistrate Bandara Nelumdeniya.

When the case was taken up, the police had made an appeal to direct the suspects to quarantine procedure through the prison, however, the additional magistrate ordered to release them on personal bails each valued at Rs. 100,000.

Fort Police Station had conducted investigations into an alleged incident in respect of a birthday party organised at a five-star hotel in the Galle Face area on the night of May 30.

On May 31, the Fort Police arrested Chandimal Jayasinghe and Piyumi Hansamali, who were produced before the Fort Magistrate and released on bail.

Later, six persons were arrested by Fort Police yesterday (June 01) for attending the said party. In addition to that, seven more individuals were taken into custody earlier today.