Advisory Committee nod to administer Sinopharm jab to pregnant women with complications

June 2, 2021   10:10 pm

The Advisory Committee on Communicable Diseases has decided to grant approval to vaccinate pregnant women with Sinopharm coronavirus jab, says Dr. Chitramalee De Silva of Family Health Bureau, Ministry of Health.

Dr. De Silva noted that expectant mothers with complications will be given priority.

Necessary circulars in this regard are currently in preparation, she said addressing a media briefing today.

A total of seven pregnant women in the country have fallen victim to the novel coronavirus infection so far.

