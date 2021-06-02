Daily coronavirus cases in Sri Lanka cross 3,000

Daily COVID-19 cases count moved to 3,306 on Wednesday (June 02) as 738 more people were tested positive for the virus in Sri Lanka.

This brings the total number of confirmed cases of coronavirus reported in the country to 192,547.

Government Information Department stated that the new cases reported today were associated with the New Year coronavirus cluster.

As many as 160,714 recoveries and 1,566 deaths have been confirmed in Sri Lanka since the outbreak of the pandemic last year.

According to official data, up to 30,267 active cases are currently under medical care at designated hospitals and treatment centres.