Several areas to expect showers of above 150 mm

Prevailing showery condition in the Southwestern parts of the country is expected to continue further, the Department of Meteorology stated.

Showers or thundershowers will occur at times in Western, Sabaragamuwa, North-western, and Central provinces and in Galle and Matara districts.

Very heavy falls of about 150 mm can be expected at some places in Western and Sabaragamuwa provinces and in Galle, Matara, and Nuwara Eliya districts.

Showers or thundershowers may occur at several places elsewhere during the evening or night.

The general public is kindly requested to take adequate precautions to minimize damages caused by temporary localized strong winds and lightning during thundershowers.

SEA AREAS

Showers or thundershowers will occur at times in the sea areas extending from Puttalam to Hambantota via Colombo and Galle.

Winds will be westerly to south-westerly in the sea areas around the island. Wind speed will be 30-40 kmph and wind speed can be increased up to 50-55 kmph in the sea areas extending from Galle to Pottuvil via Hambantota and Puttalam to Kankesanturai via Mannar.

The sea area extending from Galle to Pottuvil via Hambantota will be rough at times. Other sea areas around the island can be fairly rough at times.