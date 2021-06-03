947 more people arrested for flouting quarantine regulations

A total of 947 individuals were arrested on Wednesday (June 02) for not wearing face masks in public, Police Media Spokesperson DIG Ajith Rohana said.

They have been taken into custody for failing to wear face masks in public, not maintaining social distancing, and flouting quarantine rules and regulations.

The quarantine law gazette notification was published on the 15th of October 2020, however, the police have been enforcing the law regarding the quarantine gazette since the 30th of October 2020.

As many as 21,087 arrests have been made ever since, with regard to violations of quarantine rules and regulations, according to the police spokesperson.

Meanwhile, 4,579 people travelling in vehicles have been inspected by the police at the entry and exit points of the Western Province.