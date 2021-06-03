Sathosa outlets open from today

Sathosa outlets on the island will remain open daily from today (June 03), Minister of Trade Bandula Gunawardena said.

The Minister said that this decision was taken due to the gazetting of Sathosa as an essential service.

Accordingly, mobile vendors will be able to buy and sell goods at lower prices through Sathosa, the Minister pointed out.

Meanwhile, all economic centers in the country will be open to wholesalers today and tomorrow (June 04).