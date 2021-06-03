Navy intercepts attempt to smuggle large stocks of turmeric and onion seeds

Sri Lanka Navy has recovered over 362 kilograms of dried turmeric and over 561 kilograms of big onion seeds along with 06 six individuals who attempted to smuggle them into the island.

The Western Naval Command in coordination with the Sri Lanka Coast Guard and Chilaw Police conducted this special operation in the Wattakkalliya lagoon area, in the wee hours on June 02.

As such, the raiding party managed to seize sacks being unloaded from 02 suspicious dinghies that arrived through the lagoon.

Among the unloaded sacks, 14 of them contained 362kg and 950g of dried turmeric and the other 22 sacks have been stuffed with 571kg and 400g of big onion seeds.

In addition, the 02 dinghies used to transfer these consignments and 04 suspects in connection to the illegal activities were also taken into custody.

Meanwhile, two (02) other persons believed to have a connection to the racket and have arrived at the location to transport the smuggled consignment of dried turmeric and big onion seeds were also held with a small lorry.

The operation was carried out adhering to COVID-19 protocols in force for the prevention of the transmission of the pandemic.

The accused held in the operation are residents of Chilaw and Pannala, from 30 to 50 years of age, according to Sri Lanka Navy.

The 06 suspects along with the seized dried turmeric, big onion seeds, 02 dinghies, and the lorry have been handed over to the Chilaw Police for onward legal action.