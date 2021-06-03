Sri Lanka reports 2,622 new cases of COVID-19

The Ministry of Health reports that another 2,622 persons have tested positive for coronavirus today (June 03).

All new cases are associated with the New Year Covid-19 cluster.

This brings the total number of COVID-19 cases confirmed in the country thus far to 195,169.

Presently 31,206 infected patients are being treated at hospitals and treatment centers across the island.

Meanwhile, the number of total recoveries has reached 162,397.