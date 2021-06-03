Residential educational institute raided; students and staff quarantined

June 3, 2021   06:37 pm

A private residential educational institution in Katugastota, Kandy has been raided by the Police for violating quarantine regulations.

Nearly 50 students had been engaged in learning activities at the institute when it was raided today (June 03).

During interrogations by Public Health Inspectors (PHIs) and the police, it was revealed that a female student had been previously infected with COVID-19.

Subsequently, the students and the employees of the institute were subjected to quarantine for a period of 14-days within the institute.

The raid had been carried out on a tip-off received by the Katugastota Police.

