President instructs to locally manufacture machinery required for organic fertilizer production

President Gotabaya Rajapaksa has advised the officials to locally manufacture machinery required to produce organic fertilizer with the assistance of the Sri Lanka Army Engineer’s Corps.

Speaking at a discussion held yesterday (June 02), President Rajapaksa directed the officials to study the required machinery and manufacture the machines that could be built locally with the assistance of the Sri Lanka Army Engineer’s Corps at state-owned factories and import the rest.

As per President’s Media Division, special attention was paid to the production of fertilizer at the local government level. The President has also explained the need to impart technical knowledge to these institutions. The raw material required for the production of organic fertilizer can be conveniently obtained from the rural environment itself.



The President highlighted that this would preserve the cleanliness and splendor of the village and at the same time a brand new rural economy network could be built with the assistance of the Samurdhi beneficiaries.

Challenges may arise when implementing this program, but in accordance with the National Policy Framework “Vistas of Prosperity and Splendour,” the right of the people to a non-toxic diet must be guaranteed to raise a healthy and efficient citizenry, the President said.

Numerous elements across the globe claimed that it was impossible to defeat terrorism. A similar notion is shared by many with regard to the organic fertilizer program as well. “Overcoming this challenge is the need of the era,” the President emphasized. The President also stated that in order to make this program a success, it is imperative that the farmers be provided with the required amount of organic fertilizer without shortage.

Minister of Agriculture Mahindananda Aluthgamage stated that the full quantity of organic fertilizer required for this purpose is expected to be produced locally and in case of any shortage, the required shortfall will be imported and stored by the Government.

Minister Aluthgamage said that steps will be taken to launch a special program to inspect the soil and recommend releasing only the required quantity of organic fertilizer to the farmers and provide necessary soil testing equipment to all Agrarian Service Centres in the country.

State Minister Shasheendra Rajapaksa said that steps are being taken to provide the necessary technical knowledge to the farmers to produce organic fertilizer. It was also decided to provide a series of printed instructions to the farmers to make them aware of the use of organic fertilizers.

The President officially handed over the soil testing equipment to the Commissioner-General of Agrarian Services and the Director-General of Agriculture.

State Minister Mohan de Silva, Secretary to the President P.B. Jayasundera, Finance Secretary S.R. Attygalle, Secretaries and officials of the Ministry of Agriculture, and line state ministries were also present at the meeting.