Petrolium corporation will not be privatized - Gammanpila

Minister of Energy Udaya Gammanpila today charged that certain groups with vested interests are engaged in maliciously spreading false information alleging the privatization of the Ceylon Petroleum Corporation.

Speaking during a press conference in Colombo, he stated that a Cabinet paper previously submitted by him is being misused for this purpose. He emphasized that that the petroleum corporation will not be privatized.

“I promise the people of the country that the privatization of the Petroleum Corporation will not be allowed as long as we are there,” he said.

He further said that a feasibility study is presently underway to increase the capacity of the current refinery from 38,000 barrels per day to 45,000 and to establish another refinery with a capacity of hundred thousand barrels per day also in Sapugaskanda.