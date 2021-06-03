Prevailing showery condition expected to continue

Prevailing showery condition expected to continue

June 3, 2021   10:55 pm

The Department of Meteorology says that the prevailing showery condition in the South-western parts of the country, particularly in Western, Sabaragamuwa and Central provinces and in Galle and Matara districts, is expected to continue further. 

Very heavy falls above 150 mm will occur at some places in above areas tonight (03) and tomorrow, it said issuing a ‘Red’ warning for heavy rain.

Following rainfalls were recorded from 08.30 a.m. on 03.06.2021 to 10.00 p.m. on 03.06.2021.

Automatic rainfall station                   Rainfall

Horana- NBRO (Kaluthara district)  - 145.5mm
Minuwangoda (Gampaha district)   - 141.5mm
Bandaragama (Kaluthara district)   - 139.5mm
Yakkala (Gampaha district)            - 136.5mm
Katunayake (Gampaha district)      - 133.6mm
Eheliyagoda (Rathnapura district)  - 112.0mm

Disclaimer: All the comments will be moderated by the AD editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or slanderous. Please avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment and avoid typing all capitalized comments. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines by flagging them(mouse over a comment and click the flag icon on the right side). Do use these forums to voice your opinions and create healthy discourse.

Most Viewed

Most Viewed Video Stories