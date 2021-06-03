Prevailing showery condition expected to continue

The Department of Meteorology says that the prevailing showery condition in the South-western parts of the country, particularly in Western, Sabaragamuwa and Central provinces and in Galle and Matara districts, is expected to continue further.

Very heavy falls above 150 mm will occur at some places in above areas tonight (03) and tomorrow, it said issuing a ‘Red’ warning for heavy rain.

Following rainfalls were recorded from 08.30 a.m. on 03.06.2021 to 10.00 p.m. on 03.06.2021.

Automatic rainfall station Rainfall

Horana- NBRO (Kaluthara district) - 145.5mm

Minuwangoda (Gampaha district) - 141.5mm

Bandaragama (Kaluthara district) - 139.5mm

Yakkala (Gampaha district) - 136.5mm

Katunayake (Gampaha district) - 133.6mm

Eheliyagoda (Rathnapura district) - 112.0mm