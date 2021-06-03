Covid-19 death toll in Sri Lanka surpasses 1,600

The Director General of Health Services confirmed 42 more coronavirus related deaths, pushing the country’s death toll due to the virus to 1,608.

Three of these deaths were reported today (03) while the remaining 39 were confirmed between may 11 and June 02, according to the Health Ministry.

It also revealed that 17 of the deceased are female and that three of the victims are below the age of 50.

