Covid-19 death toll in Sri Lanka surpasses 1,600

Covid-19 death toll in Sri Lanka surpasses 1,600

June 3, 2021   11:08 pm

The Director General of Health Services confirmed 42 more coronavirus related deaths, pushing the country’s death toll due to the virus to 1,608.

Three of these deaths were reported today (03) while the remaining 39 were confirmed between may 11 and June 02, according to the Health Ministry. 

It also revealed that 17 of the deceased are female and that three of the victims are below the age of 50. 

 

Press Release - 539 (English) by Adaderana Online on Scribd

Disclaimer: All the comments will be moderated by the AD editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or slanderous. Please avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment and avoid typing all capitalized comments. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines by flagging them(mouse over a comment and click the flag icon on the right side). Do use these forums to voice your opinions and create healthy discourse.

Most Viewed

Most Viewed Video Stories