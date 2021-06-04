Met. Dept. warns of torrential rains above 150 mm in three provinces

Prevailing showery condition in the South-western parts of the country – particularly in Western, Sabaragamuwa and Central provinces and in Galle and Matara districts – and North-western province is expected to continue further.

The Department of Meteorology said showers or thundershowers will occur in Western, Sabaragamuwa, North-western and Central provinces and in Galle and Matara districts.

Showers or thundershowers may take place at several places elsewhere during the evening or night.

Meanwhile, very heavy falls above 150 mm can be expected at some places in Western, Sabaragamuwa and North-western provinces and in Galle and Matara districts.

Heavy falls above 100 mm can be expected at some places in Central and Uva provinces.

The Meteorology Department has urged the public to take adequate precautions to minimize damages caused by temporary localized strong winds and lightning during thundershowers.



Sea areas:

Showers or thundershowers will occur in the sea areas extending from Puttalam to Galle via Colombo. Showers or thundershowers will occur at several places in the other sea areas.

Winds will be westerly to south-westerly in the sea areas around the island. Wind speed will be (30-40) kmph and it can increase up to (50-55) kmph in the sea areas extending from Galle to Pottuvil via Hambantota and from Puttalam to Kankesanturai via Mannar.

The sea area extending from Galle to Pottuvil via Hambantota will be rough at times. Other sea areas around the island can be fairly rough at times.

Temporarily strong gusty winds and very rough seas can be expected during thundershowers.