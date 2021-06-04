Special operation to authenticate people entering Colombo for essential services

A special operation will be carried out today (June 04) to authenticate people entering the Colombo Districts for essential services, DIG Ajith Rohana said.

According to the police spokesman, six special police teams have been deployed to verify whether all those who enter Colombo for essential services are genuinely engaged in such services.

Police officers will proceed with the inspections based on the information obtained at the checkpoints set up at entry points to Colombo.

The police spokesman urged the essential workers to make sure to carry their workplace identity cards and the letter from the head of respective institutions calling for their services.

Meanwhile, the sticker system introduced to identify the vehicles that were once checked and were cleared by the police officers on duty will continue today as well.