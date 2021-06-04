Police arrest 886 more people for flouting quarantine laws

Sri Lanka Police has arrested 886 individuals on Thursday (June 03) for violating quarantine regulations such as wearing face masks and maintaining social distancing in public places, Police Spokesman DIG Ajith Rohana said.

A total of 21,775 arrests have been made in connection with the same offences since the 30th of October 2020.

Reportedly, 147 of the arrests were made by Matale Police, 100 by Kuliyapitiya Police and 85 others by Kandy Police.

Meanwhile, 4,191 people and 2,369 vehicles have been inspected by the police at the entry and exit points of the Western Province.

Police spokesman said 2,705 persons who were attempting to cross the provincial border were sent back home after being admonished.

During a special inspection carried out from 6.30 to 9.30 on Thursday at the entry points of Colombo, the police have learned that a total of 62,235 vehicles had entered the city. Majority of them had come in through the High Level Road and Kandy Road.

DIG Rohana said 1,673 vehicles that had entered Colombo without any valid reason were identified within the three-hour period.

He revealed that the highest number of vehicles – which amounted to 16,571 – entering the Colombo city were that of employees of financial institutions.