Low-lying areas of four rivers at risk of flooding, DMC warns

The water levels of Kalu and Kelani rivers are now on the rise due to recent torrential rains, the Disaster Management Centre (DMC) warned today.

The middle reach and downstream catchment areas of Kalu River Basin have experienced downpours above 175 mm while upstream, middle reach and downstream catchment areas of Kelani River Basin received heavy rains over 200mm, Director of Irrigation (Hydrology) Eng. S.P.C. Sugeeshwara said in a notice issued today (June 04).

Taking into account the new development, the DMC has urged people living in following areas of Kelani and Kalu river basins to remain alert on significant levels of flooding:

Kalu River: Horana, Agalawatta, Ingiriya, Palindanuwara, Bulathsinhala, Dodangoda, Millaniya, Madurawala and Kalutara Divisional Secretariat divisions

Kelani River: Dehiowita, Ruwanwella, Seethawaka, Dompe, Homagama, Kaduwela, Biyagama, Kolonnawa and Wattala Divisional Secretariat divisions

Further, people living in low-lying areas of Gin River and Attanagalu Oya have also been advised to be vigilant of possible floods as water levels of these two rivers are on the rise.