The Colombo Crimes Division (CCD) has arrested six more people, three males and three females, for attending a birthday party recently organized by Chandimal Jayasinghe and Pumi Hansamali at a luxury hotel in Colombo.

Police Spokesman said the arrestees are expected to be produced before Colombo Magistrate’s Court today (June 04).

According to reports, the police are probing the incident further to apprehend another suspect who is currently evading arrest.

The police have informed health authorities to take necessary action regarding the arrestees under quarantine rules and regulations.

Chandimal Jayasinghe and Piumi Hansamali had organized a birthday party at a five-star hotel in the Galle Face area on the night of May 30, in violation of quarantine laws.

Fifteen individuals including Chandimal Jayasinghe and Piumi Hansamali were taken into custody on three occasions early this week, however, they were later granted bail.

They were subsequently sent to Passara quarantine centre for a period of 14 days.