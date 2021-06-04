APIIT
NBRO issues landslide warnings for six districts

June 4, 2021   12:57 pm

The National Building Research Organization (NBRO) has issued landslide warnings for six districts – Colombo, Galle, Kalutara, Kegalle, Matara and Ratnapura.

Level 3 (Red) warning is effective in Kalutara and Ratnapura districts for a period of 24 hours until 12.00 am tomorrow (June 05). 

• Kalutara District – Palindanuwara, Agalawatta, Ingiriya and Bulathsinhala
• Ratnapura District – Eheliyagoda and Kalawana

Since the rainfall within the past 24 hours has exceeded 150 mm, people living in the aforementioned areas have been urged to evacuate to safe locations to avoid the risk of landslides, slope failures, rock falls, cutting failures and ground subsidence if the showery condition persists.

Further, Level 2 (Amber) warning for possible landslides has been issued for the following areas:

• Colombo District – Seethawaka
• Galle District – Neluwa
• Kalutara District – Walallawita and Horana
• Kegalle District – Dehiowita
• Ratnapura District – Ayagama

Meanwhile, Level 1 (Yellow) warning is effective for the following areas:

• Matara District – Pitabeddara
• Ratnapura District – Elapatha, Kuruwita, Ratnapura, Kiriella and Nivithigala

