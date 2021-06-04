FR petition demands systematic probe into X-Press Pearl

A Fundamental Rights (FR) petition was filed before the Supreme Court calling for a systematic probe into how fire-wrecked MV X-Press Pearl gained access into Sri Lankan waters.

The petition was put forward by Director of Executive Director of Centre for Environmental Justice Hemantha Withanage, along with a group of fishermen.

Sri Lanka Ports Authority, Marine Environment Protection Authority, Central Environmental Authority, Minister of Ports and Shipping Rohitha Abeygunawardena, State Minister of Urban Development, Coast Conservation, Waste Disposal and Community Cleanliness Dr. Nalaka Godahewa, Minister of Environment Mahinda Amaraweera and National Aquatic Resources Research and Development Agency (NARA) have been named as the respondents of the petition.

The petitioners, alleging that Sri Lanka’s marine environment suffered massive damages due to the inferno that gutted and sank X-Press Pearl off Colombo Harbour, requested the Supreme Court to direct the authorities to conduct extensive investigation into the matter.