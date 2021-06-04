APIIT
Remains of teen reported missing in earth slip recovered

Remains of teen reported missing in earth slip recovered

June 4, 2021   02:27 pm

The body of a 17-year-old who was buried in an earth slip in Ratnapura has been recovered, Ada Derana correspondent says.

Earlier today, the Disaster Management Centre said two individuals are reported missing in an earth slip near Ella Devalaya in Ratnapura.

Search operations are currently underway to locate the other individual.

In the meantime, a 10-year-old boy who was residing in Kudawewa area is also reported missing after being swept away by flood water of Kalupitioya in Mahawewa.

Disclaimer: All the comments will be moderated by the AD editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or slanderous. Please avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment and avoid typing all capitalized comments. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines by flagging them(mouse over a comment and click the flag icon on the right side). Do use these forums to voice your opinions and create healthy discourse.

Most Viewed

Most Viewed Video Stories