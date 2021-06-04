Remains of teen reported missing in earth slip recovered

The body of a 17-year-old who was buried in an earth slip in Ratnapura has been recovered, Ada Derana correspondent says.

Earlier today, the Disaster Management Centre said two individuals are reported missing in an earth slip near Ella Devalaya in Ratnapura.

Search operations are currently underway to locate the other individual.

In the meantime, a 10-year-old boy who was residing in Kudawewa area is also reported missing after being swept away by flood water of Kalupitioya in Mahawewa.