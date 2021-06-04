The seven persons arrested this morning for attending the birthday party recently organized by Chandimal Jayasinghe at a hotel in Colombo, have been granted bail by the Colombo Magistrate’s Court.

However, Police have informed courts that necessary action would be taken on the accused under the quarantine laws.

Police Spokesman DIG Ajith Rohana said that six of the seven persons arrested this morning and granted bail will be sent to Passara for 14-day quarantine.

Meanwhile the other arrestee, an elderly person, is to be quarantined at home, he said.

Chandimal Jayasinghe and Piumi Hansamali had been accused of organizing a birthday party at a five-star hotel in the Galle Face area on the night of May 30, in violation of quarantine rules.

Fifteen individuals including Chandimal Jayasinghe and Piumi Hansamali had been taken into custody on three separate occasions early this week in connection with the incident, however, they were later granted bail by the court.

They were subsequently sent to the Passara quarantine centre for a period of 14 days.