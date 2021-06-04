APIIT
Seven arrested over Chandimal and Piumis party granted bail

Seven arrested over Chandimal and Piumis party granted bail

June 4, 2021   03:27 pm

The seven persons arrested this morning for attending the birthday party recently organized by Chandimal Jayasinghe at a hotel in Colombo, have been granted bail by the Colombo Magistrate’s Court.

However, Police have informed courts that necessary action would be taken on the accused under the quarantine laws.

Police Spokesman DIG Ajith Rohana said that six of the seven persons arrested this morning and granted bail will be sent to Passara for 14-day quarantine.

Meanwhile the other arrestee, an elderly person, is to be quarantined at home, he said.

Chandimal Jayasinghe and Piumi Hansamali had been accused of organizing a birthday party at a five-star hotel in the Galle Face area on the night of May 30, in violation of quarantine rules.

Fifteen individuals including Chandimal Jayasinghe and Piumi Hansamali had been taken into custody on three separate occasions early this week in connection with the incident, however, they were later granted bail by the court.

They were subsequently sent to the Passara quarantine centre for a period of 14 days.

Disclaimer: All the comments will be moderated by the AD editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or slanderous. Please avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment and avoid typing all capitalized comments. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines by flagging them(mouse over a comment and click the flag icon on the right side). Do use these forums to voice your opinions and create healthy discourse.



NOTE:- Due to legal contstraints, the Ada Derana Editorial team has taken a decision to disable comments on all articles concerning ongoing court procedures.

Most Viewed

Most Viewed Video Stories