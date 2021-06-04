PM instructs to expedite provision of relief for adverse weather victims

Prime Minister Mahinda Rajapaksa today (June 04) directed State Minister of Disaster Management Chamal Rajapaksa to immediate measures to provide relief to people affected by the inclement weather.

He also gave instructions to expedite the rescue operations and relief provision process through respective District Secretaries.

Further, PM Rajapaksa instructed Finance Ministry’s Secretary S.R. Attygalle to allocate the funds required for this purpose.

Reports revealed that low-lying areas of several rivers were inundated due to the torrential rains in the south-western part of the island. Meanwhile, the people living in landslide-prone areas have been cautioned to remain alert.

According to the forecast of Meteorology Department, the prevailing showery condition in Western, Sabaragamuwa, North-western and Central provinces as well as in Galle and Matara districts are expected to continue further.

PM Rajapaksa further directed relevant officials to make the public aware of the disasters that may arise as a result of the current adverse weather condition.