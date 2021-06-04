Sri Lanka reports 2,735 new COVID infections

As many as 2,735 persons have tested positive for the novel coronavirus today (June 04), the Ministry of Health reported.

All new cases are associated with the New Year COVID-19 cluster.

This brings the total number of COVID-19 cases confirmed in the country thus far to 198,579.

As per official data, 32,690 virus infected persons are currently being treated at designated hospitals and treatment centres across the island.

Meanwhile, the number of total recoveries has reached 164,281 and the death toll stands at 1,608.