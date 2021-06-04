Issuing vehicle revenue licenses in Western Province further suspended

The Department of Government Information reported that the suspension of issuing vehicle revenue licenses in the Western Province has been further extended.

Fines for non-renewal will NOT be charged for the travel restriction period, the department said.

Issuing a notice, the Deputy Chief Secretary (Admin) of the Western Province, Mrs. W. M. Dayawathi, says that the issuing of vehicle revenue licenses in the Western Province has been temporarily suspended during the travel restrictions period, imposed to control the spread of Covid-19.

She further states that fines will not be imposed for the revenue licenses that expire during this period and also that revenue licenses can be obtained through the online method by visiting the website of the Western Province Motor Traffic Department (www.motortraffic.wp.gov.lk).