Sri Lanka bars air passengers with travel history to S. America, S. Africa

June 4, 2021   07:45 pm

Sri Lanka has barred passengers with a travel history to South America and South Africa – including transit – in the past 14 days from disembarking in the country.

The ban will be in force with immediate effect until further notice, the Civil Aviation Authority (CAA) said in a media release issued today.

Director General of Civil Aviation and Chief Executive Officer Capt. Themiya Abeywickrama stated that all airlines have been informed of this decision.

Further, the CAA noted that previous bans imposed on incoming passengers with a travel history (including transit) to India and Vietnam in the past 14 days will continue to be effective.

