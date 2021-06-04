Sri Lanka expecting 15,000 second doses of Sputnik V vaccine next week

Manufacturers of Russia-developed Sputnik V COVID-19 vaccine have confirmed the delivery another consignment to Sri Lanka, says State Minister of Production, Supply and Regulation of Pharmaceuticals Prof. Channa Jayasumana.

Thereby, 15,000 second doses & 50,000 first doses of Sputnik V jabs are expected to arrive in Sri Lanka next Friday (June 11).

Russia delivered the second batch of Sputnik V jabs containing 50,000 doses to Sri Lanka on May 28, in keeping with a purchase order placed by the State Pharmaceuticals Corporation (SPC) to boost the island’s inoculation drive.

The first batch of the vaccine containing 15,000 doses was delivered in early May.