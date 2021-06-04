APIIT
Sri Lanka expecting 15,000 second doses of Sputnik V vaccine next week

Sri Lanka expecting 15,000 second doses of Sputnik V vaccine next week

June 4, 2021   08:08 pm

Manufacturers of Russia-developed Sputnik V COVID-19 vaccine have confirmed the delivery another consignment to Sri Lanka, says State Minister of Production, Supply and Regulation of Pharmaceuticals Prof. Channa Jayasumana.

Thereby, 15,000 second doses & 50,000 first doses of Sputnik V jabs are expected to arrive in Sri Lanka next Friday (June 11).

Russia delivered the second batch of Sputnik V jabs containing 50,000 doses to Sri Lanka on May 28, in keeping with a purchase order placed by the State Pharmaceuticals Corporation (SPC) to boost the island’s inoculation drive.

The first batch of the vaccine containing 15,000 doses was delivered in early May.

Disclaimer: All the comments will be moderated by the AD editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or slanderous. Please avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment and avoid typing all capitalized comments. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines by flagging them(mouse over a comment and click the flag icon on the right side). Do use these forums to voice your opinions and create healthy discourse.

Most Viewed

Most Viewed Video Stories