Daily COVID cases count tops 3,000 for third consecutive day

Daily COVID-19 cases count hit 3,398 on Friday (June 04) as 663 more people were tested positive for the virus in Sri Lanka.

The new development brings the total number of confirmed cases of coronavirus reported in the country to 199,242.

This is third consecutive day and the fifth instance daily count of COVID-19 cases in Sri Lanka crossing the 3,000-mark.

Government Information Department stated that the new cases reported today were associated with the New Year coronavirus cluster.

As many as 164,281 recoveries and 1,608 deaths have been confirmed in Sri Lanka since the outbreak of the pandemic last year.

According to official data, up to 33,353 active cases are currently under medical care at designated hospitals and treatment centres.