Further spread of rainwater-mixed furnace oil leaking from Sapugaskanda refinery prevented

Sri Lanka Navy and the Coast Guard, in a joint effort, have prevented flood water-mixed furnace oil leaking from an underground tank at Sapugaskanda Oil Refinery from spreading towards Kelani River.

Separator tanks containing furnace oil at the refinery managed by the Ceylon Petroleum Corporation had overflowed with the ingress of rain water following heavy rains.

Responding to the situation, the Navy and the Coast Guard had leaped into action this evening (June 04) to skim the furnace oil exposed to the external environment and to prevent it from spreading further.

Heiyanthuduwa area in Sapugaskanda was inundated by rainwater. There had been a possible risk that this furnace oil mixed with flood water in Sapugaskanda area drifting into Kelani River through Pattivila canal as the current rainfall decreases and the water level of Kelani River goes down.

Accordingly, steps were taken to place a floating boom to prevent the further spread of furnace oil and to skim them by means of an oil skimmer in order to prevent the consequences of above water distribution of Ambatale and Biyagama water treatment plants as well as to avert its environmental impact to the area, the Navy said in a statement.