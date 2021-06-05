Flood situation in low-lying areas of three rivers to continue further

Flood situation in low lying areas of Kalu River is expected to continue further due to prevailing downpours and increasing water levels, the Disaster Management Centre (DMC) warned today.

Thereby, the DMC has urged people living in following areas of Kalu river basins to remain alert on significant levels of flooding: Horana, Agalawatta, Ingiriya, Palindanuwara, Bulathsinhala, Dodangoda, Millaniya, Madurawala and Kalutara Divisional Secretariat divisions

The upper and middle catchment areas of Attanagalu Oya Basin have experienced downpours of about 100 mm while upstream, middle reach and downstream catchment areas of Kelani River Basin received heavy rains over 200mm, Director of Irrigation (Hydrology) Eng. S.P.C. Sugeeshwara stated.

The residents of following low-lying areas of Attanagalu Oya and Kelani River have been requested to be vigilant of an increase in minor flood situation:

Attanagalu Oya – Mirigama, Attanagalla, Mahara, Gampaha, Minuwangoda, Ja-Ela and Katana Divisional Secretariat divisions

Kelani River – Dehiowita, Ruwanwella, Seethawaka, Dompe, Homagama, Kaduwela, Biyagama, Kolonnawa and Wattala Divisional Secretariat divisions