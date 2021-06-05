Cop dead, several injured after van escorting body of COVID victim topples

June 5, 2021   10:43 am

A police officer has died after a van that skidded off the road toppled in Ginigathhena, says DIG Ajith Rohana.

According to the police spokesman, the van had been escorting a hearse transporting the body of a COVID victim from Hatton to Oddamavadi.

Reportedly, the ill-fated incident took place near 59th milepost between Hatton and Ginigathhena at around 7.00 am this morning (June 05).

Meanwhile, the driver of the van, two civilians and three police officers including one sergeant, two constables who were travelling in the vehicle have been admitted to Watawala Hospital after sustaining injuries.

The deceased police officer was identified as Sub-Inspector Bennet Kumarasinghe attached to Hatton Police.

The aforementioned police officers had been deployed to provide security to hearse transporting the body of the COVID victim to Oddamavadi.

Further investigations into the incident are conducted by the Hatton Police, DIG Rohana said.

