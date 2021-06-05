Body of girl trapped in earth slip recovered, family members still missing

The body of a girl, who was trapped after her home at Devanagala in Mawanella was buried in an earth slip, has been recovered, says the Disaster Management Centre (DMC).

However, her father, mother and brother are still caught under the debris, reports revealed.

The adverse weather conditions caused by torrential rains in the south-western part of the island have been wreaking havoc in many areas for the past few days.

Among the individuals who were reported missing, the remains of five people including that of two teenagers have been recovered so far.

According to the DMC, Algama area in Kegalle has recorded the highest rainfall of 197.5mm yesterday (June 04).