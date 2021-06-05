Port employees union calls for PCoI to probe X-Press Pearl fire

The All Ceylon General Port Employees’ Union has requested President Gotabaya Rajapaksa to appoint a Presidential Commission of Inquiry (PCoI) to look into the Singapore-registered cargo ship that was ravaged by an inferno off Colombo Harbour.

In a letter, the trade union urged the President to task the relevant PCoI with conducting probes into the fire that erupted aboard the vessel, bringing the persons responsible for the havoc to book, conducting a proper investigation into the incidents and paying compensation to the aggrieved parties.

Further, they called for the appointment of a full-fledged panel of experts to conclude their investigations within the period of three months and to take necessary actions.

Meanwhile, Minister of Ports and Shipping Rohitha Abeygunawardena says compensation will be sought for the damages caused by the fire-stricken vessel, based on legal advice.

The Marine Environment Protection Authority (MEPA) confirmed that an oil leak from the wrecked cargo ship is yet to be reported.

Necessary steps have been taken to spring into action in the event of such oil leak.