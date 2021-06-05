Landslide warnings for nine districts; Red alert for Kalutara, Ratnapura

Landslide warnings for nine districts; Red alert for Kalutara, Ratnapura

June 5, 2021   02:59 pm

The National Building Research Organization today (June 05) issued landslide warnings for seven districts – Colombo, Galle, Kalutara, Kandy, Kegalle, Matara and Matale.

Accordingly, Level 3 (Red) warning is effective in Kalutara and Ratnapura districts for a period of 24 hours until 5.30 am tomorrow (June 06). 

• Kalutara District – Ingiriya, Palindanuwara, Bulathsinhala, Agalawatta and Matugama
• Ratnapura District – Kalawana and Eheliyagoda

Since the rainfall within the past 24 hours has exceeded 150 mm, people living in the aforementioned areas have been urged to evacuate to safe locations to avoid the risk of landslides, slope failures, rock falls, cutting failures and ground subsidence if the showery condition persists.


Level 2 (Amber) warning for possible landslides was issued for the following areas:

• Colombo District – Seethawaka
• Galle District – Neluwa
• Kalutara District – Walallawita and Horana
• Kegalle District – Galigamuwa, Mawanella, Kegalle, Yatiyanthota, Ruwanwella, Deraniyagala, Bulathkohupitiya, DEhiowita, Rambukkana, Aranayake and Warakapola
• Nuwara-Eliya District – Ambagamuwa
• Ratnapura District – Ayagama


Level 1 (Yellow) warning is effective for the following areas:

• Kandy District – Thumpane, Udunuwara and Yatinuwara
• Matara District – Pitabeddara
• Matale District – Ambaganga Korale, Pallepola and Yatawatta
• Ratnapura District – Kuruwita, Kiriella, Nivithigala, Ratnapura and Elapatha

Disclaimer: All the comments will be moderated by the AD editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or slanderous. Please avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment and avoid typing all capitalized comments. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines by flagging them(mouse over a comment and click the flag icon on the right side). Do use these forums to voice your opinions and create healthy discourse.

Most Viewed

Most Viewed Video Stories