Landslide warnings for nine districts; Red alert for Kalutara, Ratnapura

The National Building Research Organization today (June 05) issued landslide warnings for seven districts – Colombo, Galle, Kalutara, Kandy, Kegalle, Matara and Matale.

Accordingly, Level 3 (Red) warning is effective in Kalutara and Ratnapura districts for a period of 24 hours until 5.30 am tomorrow (June 06).

• Kalutara District – Ingiriya, Palindanuwara, Bulathsinhala, Agalawatta and Matugama

• Ratnapura District – Kalawana and Eheliyagoda

Since the rainfall within the past 24 hours has exceeded 150 mm, people living in the aforementioned areas have been urged to evacuate to safe locations to avoid the risk of landslides, slope failures, rock falls, cutting failures and ground subsidence if the showery condition persists.



Level 2 (Amber) warning for possible landslides was issued for the following areas:

• Colombo District – Seethawaka

• Galle District – Neluwa

• Kalutara District – Walallawita and Horana

• Kegalle District – Galigamuwa, Mawanella, Kegalle, Yatiyanthota, Ruwanwella, Deraniyagala, Bulathkohupitiya, DEhiowita, Rambukkana, Aranayake and Warakapola

• Nuwara-Eliya District – Ambagamuwa

• Ratnapura District – Ayagama



Level 1 (Yellow) warning is effective for the following areas:

• Kandy District – Thumpane, Udunuwara and Yatinuwara

• Matara District – Pitabeddara

• Matale District – Ambaganga Korale, Pallepola and Yatawatta

• Ratnapura District – Kuruwita, Kiriella, Nivithigala, Ratnapura and Elapatha