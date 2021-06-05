975 people apprehended on Friday for disregarding quarantine laws

Sri Lanka Police has arrested 975 individuals on Friday (June 05) for violating quarantine regulations such as wearing face masks and maintaining social distancing in public places, Police Spokesman DIG Ajith Rohana said.

A total of 22,950 arrests have been made in connection with the same offences since the 30th of October 2020.

Reportedly, 147 of the arrests were made by Matale Police, 80 by Nikaweratiya Police and 75 others by Kandy Police.

Meanwhile, 139 vehicles attempting to cross the provincial borders have been identified by the police at 14 entry and exit points of the Western Province.

During a special inspection carried out from 6.30 to 9.30 on Friday at the entry points of Colombo, the police have observed that a total of 59,280 vehicles had entered the city.

He revealed that the highest number of vehicles – a total of 16,282 – entering the Colombo city were that of employees of financial institutions.