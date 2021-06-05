Remains of family of four caught in Mawanella earth slip recovered

June 5, 2021   03:59 pm

The bodies of a family of four, trapped after their house was buried in an earth slip, have been recovered.

A joint rescue mission was launched by the Army troops and residents of the area in the early hours of this morning (June 05), after it was reported that the four family members were caught in a mound of earth at Devanagala in Mawanella.

The body of the 23-year-old daughter was recovered a few hours ago and the search operation was carried on to locate the rest of the missing family members.

It was reported a short while ago that the bodies of the father (57), mother (56) and the son (29) were also recovered.

