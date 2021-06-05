Sri Lanka receives urgent medical assistance from U.S.

June 5, 2021   04:17 pm

The United States has sent urgent medical assistance to Sri Lanka to support the frontline workers in the fight against COVID-19 outbreak, the U.S. Agency for International Development (USAID) said.

Accordingly, a flight belonging to Kalitta Air – an American cargo airline – touched down at the Bandaranaike International Airport (BIA) early this morning (June 05), with a stock of medical supplies worth USD 6 million.

The consignment consisted of 1,200 pulse oximeters and 880,000 pieces of essential medical equipment including KN95 masks, goggles and gloves.

As a part of its ongoing efforts to fight the COVID-19 pandemic, the United States has also provided urgent medical assistance to other South Asian countries including Pakistan, Bangladesh and the Maldives to help save lives and combat the virus outbreak in the region.

 

 

